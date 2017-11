Home Indiana Evansville Ivy Tech Participates in College Goal Sunday November 5th, 2017 John Werne Evansville

Ivy Tech Community College participated in the annual College Goal Sunday today in an effort to ease the stress about applying for college financial aid.

Dozens of future college students received help filling out FAFSA applications, which must be filed by April 15 in order to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.

Students in attendance also could enter for a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship toward their education.

