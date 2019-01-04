Ivy Tech to Offer Free Mining Training

Ivy Tech Community will soon be offering mining training free of charge at the Princeton Career and Technology Center.

The school is offering these free training sessions as there are many immediate job openings in Gibson County that require MSHA Part 48 training. MSHA training is required for all employees, maintenance, and vendors on any mine site.

Training is valid for 36 months, so participants can train now and work later. John Snowden, mining program director, will coordinate the free mining training classes at Ivy Tech. Participants will be trained and ready for hire on the last day of class

The training program will be offered from January 14th through the 17th from 8:00AM to 4:30PM.

Participants must register in person at Ivy Tech’s Princeton Career & Technology Center, 2431 South Crabtree Drive, Princeton.

