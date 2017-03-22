Ivy Tech Named Authorized Android Training Center

There’s a new Android Training Center in Evansville. Ivy Tech Community College has been named an Authorized Android Training Center. It’s one of the only institutions in the nation to have this designation.

Ivy Tech will offer a course this fall in Mobile Application Development as part of its Software Development program, which can now lead to a certification as an Android Developer.

Students will be able to take the certification as an option over the next year and certification preparation will be offered as part of the Software Development curriculum in 2018-2019.

Mobile application development course uses online virtual teleprescence instruction, where students can complete the certification from any location. As an Android authorized exam center, students can sit for all Android ATC exams onsite. Other developers who haven’t attended the courses may also sit for exams at the College.

Android dominates the smartphone industry. According to Strategy Analytics, in the third quarter of 2016, Android managed to capture a record 88% of the global market.

Comments

comments