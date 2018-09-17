Home Indiana Evansville Ivy Tech Lends a Helping Hand to Harrison College Students September 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

After serving students for 116 years, all Harrison College campuses closed Sunday. This forces students and faculty at Harrison College campuses to search for the next chapter in their life after the recent closing.

Harrison College Alumni Jessie Voyles graduated in April and has been back multiple times to visit with faculty members who have made a positive impact on forwarding her career. Now she’s worried about theirs.

“My big concern right now is the staff here because I know a lot of the staff I’m really close with our moms and I’ve been there and it’s scary for me to think that they now have nothing when it comes to a job so they now have to find a way to take care of their babies,” says Voyles.

Ivy Tech in Evansville is hoping to help students continue their education by looking at programs that may align with their curriculum.

Ivy Tech Evansville Chancellor John Weinzappfel says, “We want to make sure that these students get a chance to pursue their dreams, I mean that’s why they went to college that’s why they’re continuing their education. They want to improve themselves, they want to enhance their skills, they want the opportunity to make a better living and that’s exactly what we are supportive of. We just want to encourage these students to come in and visit us, we think we can be helpful but we don’t know until they come in and talk to us.”

Ivy Tech is hosting an express enrollment day this Wednesday for anyone interested in taking classes.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the main campus on First Avenue.

