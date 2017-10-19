Home Indiana Ivy Tech, Kaplan University Partner For Reverse Transfer Agreement Program October 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Students who go to Ivy Tech will have another option for continuing their education. Ivy Tech has signed a reverse transfer agreement with Kaplan University.

The program allows Ivy Tech students to take some classes at Kaplan and apply them to an associate’s degree from Ivy Tech.

In order for students to be eligible for the program, students must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours from Ivy Tech, currently be enrolled as a Kaplan undergrad pursuing a bachelor’s degree, attain at least a 2.0 GPA from Ivy Tech, and no prior associate or higher degree conferred.

Ivy Tech has a similar agreement with several other universities, including USI, Purdue, Ottawa University, Western Governors University, and St. Mary-of-the-Woods College.

For more information, visit Kaplan University and Ivy Tech Community College.

