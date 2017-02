Students and parent needing assistance with their free application for student aid or FAFSA can join in on College Goal Sunday tomorrow.

The event is free at Ivy Tech Community College beginning at 2PM. Organizers say the application process for student aid can be time consuming and this event allows families to get the form completed in one afternoon.

FAFSA is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and student loans.

Comments

comments