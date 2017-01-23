Home Indiana Evansville Ivy Tech Honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. With A Service Week January 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Ivy Tech honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a service week. Roughly 50 faculty, and students from Ivy Tech will go to different organizations this week and volunteer. Monday afternoon volunteers stopped by the YWCA. There they helped young girls with their homework. Volunteers from several other organizations around Evansville will have services throughout the week.

The schedule of events are listed below:

Monday, January 23rd

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: North Park Baptist Church, 5015 N. First Avenue – volunteers will sort food and clothes, set up displays, and help clients carry items.

2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Boys and Girls Club, 700 Bellemeade Avenue – Volunteers will assist with various activities in the game room

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. YWCA Evansville, 118 Vine Street – Youth program assistance

Tuesday, January 24th

9 a.m.-1 p.m.: North Park Baptist Church, 5015 N. First Avenue – volunteers will sort food and clothes, set up displays, and help clients carry items.

10 a.m.-noon: African American Museum, 579 S. Garvin Street —volunteers will answer phones/reception duties

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Mother Teresa Treasures Thrift Store, 710 W. State Road 662, Newburgh – volunteers will work on organization of the store

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Mother Teresa Treasures Thrift Store – volunteers will work on organization of the store

2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Boys and Girls Club, 700 Bellemeade Avenue – Volunteers will assist with various activities in the game room

Wednesday, Jan. 25th

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: North Park Baptist Church, 5015 N. First Avenue – volunteers will sort food and clothes, set up displays, and help clients carry items.

10 a.m. – noon: African American Museum, 579 S. Garvin Street —volunteers will answer phones/reception duties

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Mother Teresa Treasures Thrift Store, 710 W. State Road 662, Newburgh – volunteers will work on organization of the store

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Mother Teresa Treasures Thrift Store, 710 W. State Road 662, Newburgh – volunteers will work on organization of the store

2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Boys and Girls Club, 700 Bellemeade Avenue – Volunteers will assist with various activities in the game room

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. YWCA Evansville, 118 Vine Street – Youth program assistance

Saturday, Jan. 28: 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Saturday Card Party, Ivy Tech Community College Koch Student Commons – volunteers will make cards for nursing home residents and others.

