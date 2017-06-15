Home Indiana Evansville Ivy Tech, Habitat Partner to Assist Families with College Degrees June 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Offering career counseling and scholarship funding to low-income families, that’s what Habitat for Humanity Evansville and Ivy Tech are teaming up to do. This is part of Habitat for Humanity’s annual Faith in Action breakfast.

People from various religions came out to the Evansville Habitat for Humanity breakfast.

The purpose of the event is to thank members from different faiths for their involvement with Habitat and welcome others to put their faith into action through Habitat for Humanity projects.

This year’s keynote speaker and President of Ivy Tech, Dr. Sue Ellspermann, spoke about the importance of community college for those trying to break out of poverty.

Ivy Tech Evansville Chancellor, Jonathan Weinzapfel, also announced a special partnership with Evansville Habitat for Humanity.

Weinzapfel said, “So in partnership with Habitat, we are forming a scholarship fund of about $10,000 to help five Habitat homeowners pay their way through a community college education.”

