Home Indiana Evansville Ivy Tech and Five Chemical Companies Announce Partnership April 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A partnership with five area employers and Ivy Tech will benefit both students and the workforce. Ivy Tech announced the partnership Monday.

Ivy Tech is working with SABIC, Valero, Green Plains, Country Mark and Mead Johnson Nutrition. The collaboration aims to train and find qualified workers for the chemical companies.

The chemical companies are donating thousands of dollars to the Ivy Tech Foundation in return to buy lab equipment and fund scholarships.

“Trying to address not just the current shortfall of workers but the expected shortfall with many 50 and early 60-year-old workers getting ready to retire,” says Ivy Tech Evansville Chancellor Johnathan Weinzappel.

Earlier this month, Ivy Tech Evansville was approved to offer a process operations technical certificate.

Officials with the chemical companies say students who earn the certificate would be prepared for entry-level jobs that start at $20 an hour.

