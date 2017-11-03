44News | Evansville, IN

Ivy Tech in Evansville will Host College Goal Sunday

November 3rd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

An event in Evansville will give college-bound students time to complete a very important form this weekend. Ivy Tech Community College will host College Goal Sunday on November 5th.

Financial Aid professionals will provided assistance for families to complete the Free Application For Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

All Hoosier students who plan on attending college must file a FAFSA form in order to obtain grants, scholarships, and student loans.

Students must bring their 2016 tax returns, W-2 forms and other bank records.

Also, students attending the event will be entered into a drawing to win one of five $1,000 scholarships.

College Goal Sunday will be held at Ivy Tech in Evansville on Sunday, November 5th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

