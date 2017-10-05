Ivy Tech Evansville Receives National Recognition

Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville is receiving national recognition. The school received the annual merit award from the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting (NBSTSA) for its 100% pass rate on the Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) exam between August 1, 2016 and July 31, 2017.

Graduates, who obtained a certification as a CST, understand the basic competencies for safe patient care in the operating room. The CST is required for employment within local, state, and national health care organizations.

There are criteria that a surgical technologist must meet in order to qualify to take the CST exam.

For more information, visit NBSTSA, email lia@nbstsa.org, or call 800-707-0057.

