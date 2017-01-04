Ivy Tech Enrollment Center Extends Saturday Hours

One college is extending its Saturday hours for students to register for spring classes. Ivy Tech Community College Southwest’s Express Enrollment Center will have extended hours this weekend. It will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the main campus at 3501 North First Avenue. The day will provide students, who are interested in attending or continuing their studies at the school for the spring semester, to come in to help complete the registration process. Classes will begin for the spring semester on Tuesday, January 17th.

Interested potential and continuing students can complete the New Student Orientation form, get financial aid questions answered, meet with an advisor and Register for the semester.

New students should bring their SAT/ACT/PSAT scores, high school transcript, or college transcript with them. Or they can plan to take the ACCUPLACER if needed.

Comments

comments