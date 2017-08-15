Ivy Tech Eclipse Viewing Event

When the eclipse passes over the Tri-State, Ivy Tech will use the historic event as a learning opportunity.

On Monday, August 21st, Ivy Tech will hold a viewing party for the solar eclipse. Assistant Professor of Physics Dr. Michael Hosack will be there to lead an informal discussion during the viewing.

Dr. Hosack has been with Ivy Tech since 2013. Prior to Ivy Tech, he was a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University, and worked for three years at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, as a scientist working on radiation detectors for satellites.

The Ivy Tech viewing party will be on Monday August 21st at 11:55 until about 2:50, with maximum coverage at 1:24pm.

It’s happening at the northeast parking lot at the corner of Colonial Avenue and Tremont Road in Evansville.

Again it is free and open to the public.

