Ivy Tech Community College and USI Partner for Reverse Transfer Initiative

Evansville, Indiana
January 26th, 2017

USI is partnering with Ivy Tech Community College to help transfer students and get their degree without delay through a new statewide Reverse Transfer agreement. It’s for students who have transferred to USI prior to finishing their Associate Degree at Ivy Tech.

Students must have completed a minimum of 15 credit hours from Ivy Tech, and be currently enrolled as a USI undergraduate.

School leaders say this will allow students to earn an Associate Degree, and motivate them to get a Bachelor’s Degree.

To be eligible for the reverse transfer, students need to meet the following conditions:

– Students will need at least 60 combined credit hours from USI and Ivy Tech

– Students must have completed a minimum of 15 credit hours from Ivy Tech

– Students must be a currently enrolled USI undergraduate

– Students are not eligible for the program if they currently possess an associate degree or higher

For more information, visit Reverse Transfer FAQ.

