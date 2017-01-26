Ivy Tech Community College and USI Partner for Reverse Transfer Initiative
USI is partnering with Ivy Tech Community College to help transfer students and get their degree without delay through a new statewide Reverse Transfer agreement. It’s for students who have transferred to USI prior to finishing their Associate Degree at Ivy Tech.
Students must have completed a minimum of 15 credit hours from Ivy Tech, and be currently enrolled as a USI undergraduate.
School leaders say this will allow students to earn an Associate Degree, and motivate them to get a Bachelor’s Degree.
To be eligible for the reverse transfer, students need to meet the following conditions:
– Students will need at least 60 combined credit hours from USI and Ivy Tech
– Students must have completed a minimum of 15 credit hours from Ivy Tech
– Students must be a currently enrolled USI undergraduate
– Students are not eligible for the program if they currently possess an associate degree or higher
For more information, visit Reverse Transfer FAQ.