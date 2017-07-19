Ivy Tech Community College Partners with Parkview Health

Ivy Tech Community College and Parkview Health announce a partnership to help Parkview employees earn college credit.

It’s called the ‘Achieve Your Degree’ program and it’s a statewide collaboration between Ivy Tech and local businesses and organizations.

It provides free or low-cost tuition to employees and members through reimbursement or financial support.

In this case, Parkview employees can take all the courses Ivy Tech offers and can earn credits if they meet certain conditions.

The program is available to those employees starting this fall.

