Ivy Tech Community College Offers Free Mining Training

Ivy Tech Community College is offering students a quick way to get their foot in the door in the mining industry at the Princeton Career and Technology Center.

The four-day training program helps students learn the basics and prepare them for hire on the last day of class. The 36-hour course includes hazard recognition, incident prevention, and safety procedures.

The Indiana Coal Mining Institute license plate sales fund the classes which allow the students to attend the training at no cost. The training is valid for 36 months after completion.

Many coal mines in Indiana are looking for workers to start immediately. Workforce alignment director Kyla Krieg says, “Even though the changes in the economy are making people use less coal in the United States, they’re using a lot more coal overseas in Europe and Asia so there is a need for coal miners locally.”

Companies came in Wednesday to hire students that will only have on-site training left to complete. Mining program director John Snowden says, “The mines in Indiana are all hiring right now, and they need miners. We are trying to provide a base pool for the agencies to come and pick from.”

