Ivy Tech Community College Conducts its Wellness Fair

Ivy Tech Community College Southwest conducted its wellness fair. The event lasted until 1 p.m. at Ivy Tech’s main campus.

The fair showcased booths from more than 45 area vendors, including Gilda’s Club, Deaconess Hospital, the YMCA, and more.

Amy Lutzel said, “They can get free blood pressure screenings, free cholesterol screenings, of course the free massages. And just the fact that it is a free event where they can get all kinds of information pertaining to their health.”

It was free and open to the public.

Comments

comments