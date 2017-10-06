Ivy Tech Celebrates North American Manufacturing Day

Ivy Tech Community College is celebrating North American Manufacturing Day. This event is designed to bring attention to the role manufacturing plays in society and our economy. The event included a proclamation from the mayor and tours of manufacturing classrooms.

Ivy Tech is trying to address a skills gap by offering several programs in the manufacturing arena that would help employers in the Tri-state region.

Donna Zimmerman said, “We’ve got a brand new CNC machine shop and a manual machine shop, so we’re listening to the community and saying what skills do you need in workers and then we’re making sure that we get the equipment in to train people on how to operate them.”

Ivy Tech representatives say students can make over $75,000 in manufacturing jobs.

In 2012, the inaugural Manufacturing Day was held with about 5,700 participants in 37 states.

Last year’s celebration included events in all 50 states and Puerto Rico with nearly 600,000 participants.

For more information, visit Manufacturing Day.

Comments

comments