Ivy Tech Celebrates Disabilities Awareness Month

In Evansville, Ivy Tech is celebrating Disability Awareness Month.

Activities are planned all month long. Monday, there were trivia games with prizes. A Ted Talk video of comedian Stella Young, along with free popcorn and drinks.

There was also information on disability services offered at the college, for some students who may not be aware they’re available.

“They need to know that there are all kinds of things that they can do,” said Ivy Tech Disabilities Service Coordinator Leah Davis. “There are a lot of options for them. We get students coming in who have had special education in high school. but are not aware that they can have those same services in college.”

Here is a list of the rest of events planned later this month:

March 20, 2017: Noon in the Koch Student Center (Commons)

Unveiling of the displays depicting the inclusion of disabilities across our campus.

Unveiling of the displays depicting the inclusion of disabilities across our campus. March 23, 2017: Noon-1 p.m. in the Lamkin Center for Learning and Student Success (Room 228).

“From Surviving to Thriving: Trauma, College Life, and the Brain.” Presented by Camilla Swain- LeDoux , associate professor, SI coordinator and one-on-one tutoring coordinator and Leah Davis, disability support coordinator.

Center for Learning and Student Success (Room 228). “From Surviving to Thriving: Trauma, College Life, and the Brain.” Presented by Camilla Swain- , associate professor, SI coordinator and one-on-one tutoring coordinator and Leah Davis, disability support coordinator. March 29, 2017: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Vectren Auditorium.

Screening of the film Invitation to Dance, and wrap up Disability Awareness Month with a Dance Party in the Koch Student Center (Commons) at 12:30 p.m. led by the Children’s Center for Dance Education!

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments