Ivy Tech Campuses Taking Unused and Unwanted Medications Across Indiana

Unwanted medications are being collected at Ivy Tech Campuses all across the Hoosier state.

Over the next three weeks, the Attorney General’s Mobile Operations Center is doing a drug take back event at Ivy Tech Campuses across the state of Indiana.

Evansville’s campus was the first stop, and gave people a chance to drop off their unused, unwanted, or expired medications with no questions asked.

Officials will then dispose of them safely and prevent them from posing future hazards.

Officer Bill Schaefer of the Evansville Police Department says these unused drugs have the potential to fall into the hands of young children who don’t understand the dangers of what they might be taking. Schaefer says pets are also in danger of getting ahold of medication that might be left around the house.

The Mobile Operations Center has 19 more campuses it plans to stop at as part of this blitz. If you have unwanted prescriptions to get rid of, you can drop them off at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office located at 3500 N Harlan Ave.

