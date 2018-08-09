Home Indiana Evansville Ivy Tech Awarded More than 25,000 Certificates to Students Last Year August 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

More than 18,000 students in the 2017-2018 school year were awarded 25,803 certificates, technical certificates, and associate degrees by Ivy Tech Community College.

This is an increase of more than 4,500 than the previous academic year and represents a 22% overachievement of the 2018 strategic plan goal. A sizeable portion of the credentials were technical certificates, which have increased by 56 percent since 2016.

“There has never been a more important time to surpass our completion goal as Indiana employers are seeking qualified, credentialed employees to fill high-wage jobs,” said Sue Ellspermann, president, Ivy Tech Community College. “We appreciate our partnership with employers as we develop together the short-term certificates, technical certificates, and associate degrees needed in the workplace. Earning short-term credentials, which stack within an associate degree program, provides students with an immediate pathway to begin a career while continuing their associate or bachelor’s degree, in fields where employers are eager for talent.”

Ivy Tech awards more associate degrees than any other community college in the nation. In the academic year of 2017-2018, the College awarded 9,067 associate degrees, which remained constant with the previous academic year.

In January 2018, Ivy Tech launched its five year strategic plan “Our Communities. Your College.” They set a vision of students earning 50,000 high-quality certifications, certificates, and degrees per year aligned with the needs of the workforce.

Click here to learn more about the strategic plan and metrics at Ivy Tech College.

Comments

comments