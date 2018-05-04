Ivy Tech Announces Partnership With St. Vincent

Ivy Tech will offer a new clinical experience for students. It’s part of a partnership with St. Vincent’s Starflight. Statflight will work with Ivy Tech’s paramedic science program to offer clinical training for students allowing them to experience the emergency helicopter’s work environment.

Flight paramedic Tyler Unfried says, “It just allows that open door for them to actually experience what it’s like. It’s a little bit different of an environment from the ambulance. It’s similar, but there’s a lot more critical care factors involved that they won’t experience on most ground ambulances.”

After Friday’s announcement, Statflight crew members gave tours of the helicopter.

