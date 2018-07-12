Home Indiana IUPUI Awarded $2K Grant For Programs to Battle Racism July 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

IUPUI is awarded a grant designed to put an end to racism on campus. The $2,500 grant will fund a program that aims to build a welcoming campus environment.

In 2016 fliers were posted on IUPUI’s campus saying why white women shouldn’t date black men and the downfalls of having bi-racial children.

According to the university’s latest diversity report, undergrad enrollment is made up of 10 percent black students, 69 percent white students and 26 percent are of color. With the money, school officials plant to shift the campus culture.

Lori Patton-Davis, IUPUI education professor, says, “We had the idea to do something that brought white people into a conversation about race. And not in a way that is attacking them or to promote guilt but to really engage in genuine dialogue about racism on campus”

The white racial literacy project is set to launch this fall.

IUPUI is also adding additional funds to support the program.

