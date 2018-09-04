Home Indiana Evansville IU vs USI Baseball Game Set for October at Bosse Field September 4th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports, USI

University of Southern Indiana Baseball will host Indiana University in an exhibition game October 20 at Bosse Field. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT.

The game will benefit the fight against Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), a degenerative neuro-muscular disorder that affects one in 50,000 people in the U.S. USI Head Baseball Coach Tracy Archuleta has a son battling this disorder. Most individuals have onset of symptoms of FA between the ages of 5 and 18 years, but can occur anytime during adulthood. The Friedreich’s’s Ataxia Research Alliance is supporting research that will improve the quality and length of life for those diagnosed with FA and will lead to treatments that eliminate its symptoms.

Tickets will go on sale September 10. Tickets costs $10 for adults, and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the following locations: USI Athletics, Indiana Baseball Office, Southern Indiana Athletic Conference (SIAC) baseball programs, and all Banterra Bank Evansville/Newburgh locations. Fans also can purchase tickets online at curefa.org/baseball.

USI is coming off its fifth NCAA Division II Championship Series appearance and Midwest Regional Championship. The Screaming Eagles, who were 36-23 last spring.

Indiana, who is under the direction of new Head Coach Jeff Mercer, was 40-19 in 2018 and has appeared in the NCAA Division I Tournament three of the last four seasons. The Hoosiers feature three Tri-state natives: Memorial grad Drew Ashley, who’s a sophomore catcher at IU; Reitz grad Elijan Dunham, who’s a junior outfielder for the Hoosiers; and junior pitcher Cal Krueger of Jasper. Cal is the son of former USI, and 1992 All-Midwest, catcher Blake Krueger.

