IU, USI Baseball Face Off to Fight Friedreich Ataxi

IU Baseball will play USI Saturday at Bosse Field at 4 p.m. CT for an exhibition game that will raise money, and awareness, for Friedreich Ataxia (FA). The rare neurological disorder impacts one in 50,000, including a close member of the USI Baseball family.

USI Head Coach Tracy Archuleta’s son, Sam, was diagnosed with FA when he was 10-years-old. It’s known to break down muscle coordination, speech, and balance. This is why Sam says he can’t play sports. The disease does not have a cure.

During the game, Sam and his mother will sell bracelets for $1 apiece. Sam will also throw out the first pitch.

Tickets are available at the door, USI, and Banterra Bank.

