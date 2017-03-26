IU Trustee Talks About Dismissing Tom Crean

Archie Miller is the new head coach of Indiana University Basketball, but his predecessor is still making headlines.

Former IU head coach Tom Crean was spotted at Indiana’s Women’s NIT game this afternoon, but the bigger question is: why was he let go in the first place?

44Sports wanted to hear it from someone who was involved in the process.

Indiana Board of Trustee Patrick Shoulders shared why the university decided to move on.

“The IU pitchfork is known all around the world,” Shoulders said. “I think there was an emerging consensus that while (Crean) was a great man and a great coach during the time he served with us, he was not going to take us to the next level.”

As for the present, Indiana announced the press conference to introduce Miller is slated for tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET.

The event is open to the public.

