IU Students Capstone Projects to Focus on Community Issues in Jasper May 21st, 2018

The Indiana University School of Public & Environment Affairs is partnering with Jasper officials to find solutions to a number of issues in the city. SPEA will be working on graduate Capstone projects this summer focusing on public policy, management, and science and technology.

Jasper officials are hoping the students will find a way to attract more foot traffic around downtown and near the river.

Students will also evaluate the possibility of a mixed-use neighborhood near downtown Jasper.

On July 24th, students will present their findings and make recommendations to the city.

