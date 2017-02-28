IU Student Repeats Selections for Big Ten Honors

A junior guard at Indiana University has received a great honor from the Big Ten.

Tyra Buss is the first at Indiana to have a back-to-back 1st-team selections for All-Big Ten women’s basketball since 2001-02.

The Mount Carmel, Illinois native is averaging 18.6 points and 4.9 assists. Buss is on the Wade Trophy watch list and set a Big Ten record with 19 free throws in a single game.

Buss is working to break the school’s records in points, steals, assists, and free throws.

