IU Student Repeats Selections for Big Ten Honors

February 28th, 2017 Illinois, Indiana, Sports

A junior guard at Indiana University has received a great honor from the Big Ten.

Tyra Buss is the first at Indiana to have a back-to-back 1st-team selections for All-Big Ten women’s basketball since 2001-02.

The Mount Carmel, Illinois native is averaging 18.6 points and 4.9 assists. Buss is on the Wade Trophy watch list and set a Big Ten record with 19 free throws in a single game.

Buss is working to break the school’s records in points, steals, assists, and free throws.

 

