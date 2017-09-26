Home Indiana IU School Of Medicine Breakthrough Could Help Prevent Suicide September 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A new breakthrough from the IU School of Medicine is helping mental health professionals identify people at risk for suicide. The team is using a mobile app and blood test. The app asks a series of questions that doctors can then use to identify suicide risks or other issues.

The blood test identifies something called Bio-Markers that correlate with suicide. Researchers say it’s 90% predictive.

It could take about two years before the app and blood tests are used on a larger scale.

However, the goal is to have both become options for any mental health professional or primary care doctor.

