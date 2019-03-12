IU Researchers Develops Groundbreaking Test for PTSD

A cutting edge blood test discovered by IU School of Medicine could help accurately diagnose veterans and others experiencing forms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The study followed more than 250 veterans and identified molecules in the blood that can help track stress intensity. According to the findings, the blood test can accurately show if you are at risk for stress disorders or are experiencing them severely.

Starting with the genome, the expression of genes in the blood were studied for nearly a decade. Researchers were able to narrow the study to 285 biomarkers that can help diagnose patients with PTSD.

This new research will not only help veterans but anyone who might be suffering from PTSD or any other kind of stress disorder. It will be able to provide more precise treatments and prevention for patients.

The research was supported by the National Institutes of Health.

Comments

comments