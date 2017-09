Home Indiana IU Ranked as Most Innovative School in Indiana September 29th, 2017 Chris Cerenelli Indiana

Indiana University is number one in the state on Reuters’ list of the most innovative universities, and ranks 27th in the world in that category.

IU president Michael McRobbie said the ranking reflects the university’s commitment to innovative research across all campuses.

IU has been listed among the top 50 universities each of the three years that Reuters list has been published.

