IU Professor Presents From Obama to Trump Lecture

Indiana University Professor Marjorie Hershey draws dozens for a conversation about the presidential transition. Hershey present her lecture “From Obama to Trump” to a packed room at Harrison High School.

The presentation is part of the Shoulders Family Lecture Series. Following the presentation Hershey and the audience interacted through a question and answer session. The professor touched on many issues including media coverage of the election and also encouraged the crowd to seek out differing views and opinions.

Emma Wood says, “Living in a state that is mostly Republican it is important to work together, rather than just throw everything to the side that is different than your own view. It’s important to build together rather than just throw it to the side. I feel like whenever she was talking about talking to other people and getting information from different sides of your idea was really necessary especially right now.”

Hershey is a Political Science Professor at IU and specializes in campaigns and media coverage of elections.

