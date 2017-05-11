IU Launching $55(M) Effort to Study Climate Change

Indiana University is launching a new 55 million dollar effort to study the impact of climate change.

School officials say the effort could help mitigate the impact of climate change, which can alter weather patterns, the migration of invasive species and lead to extreme weather.

The effort will lead to the hiring of new instructors and is supported by some major businesses, including Diesel Engine Cummins.

Biology professor Ellen Ketterson will oversee the research.

She hopes it will lead to solutions for flooding caused by increasingly severe weather, allow farmers to better cope with changes in pollination and help stop the spread of avian disease.

