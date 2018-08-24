Home Indiana IU Launches Rural Initiative in Orange County August 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Center for Rural Engagement announced projects for the Sustaining Hoosier Communities initiative.

The Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement launched its Sustaining Hoosier Communities initiative in Orange County, Indiana on Friday. The announcement was made at French Lick.

The Orange County community identified dozens of projects which include affordable housing for aging-in-place, rural health promotion, a community wellness network, accessible playgrounds, arts initiatives, and mental health stigma reduction.

The program forges partnerships with IU faculty, students, and staff to improve and enrich the health, prosperity, and vitality of the region.

The IU faculty and staff have paired 17 projects with IU Bloomington courses and programs that will work toward shared outcomes throughout the 2018-19 school year.

This is the second year for the program which collaborated with Lawrence County in 2017.

SHC is the largest rural community-university engagement of its kind.

