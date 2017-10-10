IU Invests $50M To Tackle Opioid Crisis In The Hoosier State

Indiana University is tackling the state’s opioid crisis by investing $50 million to the problem. This initiative is part of the university’s Grand Challenges Program that started three years ago.

The initiative – Responding to the Addictions Crisis – aims to implement a comprehensive plan to reduce deaths from addiction, ease ease the burden of drug addiction on Hoosier communities, and improve health an economic outcomes.

It will focus on five areas: ground-level data collection and analysis; training and education; policy analysis and development; addictions science; and community and workforce development.

Last year, IU announced it would designate $120 million for the first of these projects for its Precision Health Initiative. This year the university announced the designation of $55 million for its initiative on environmental change.

Indiana is one of four states where drug overdose rates has more than quadrupled since 1999. Hoosiers are more likely to die from a drug overdose than a car accident.

In 2016, more people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. than the total number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has made the opioid crisis one of his highest priorities.

