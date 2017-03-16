Home Indiana IU Health Trial Gives More Time to Doctors to Save Lives March 16th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

With the help of a clinical trial at IU Health, doctors now have more time to save a life.

For hospitals to give heart transplants in the past, hearts would sit in coolers with only four hours to keep a useful organ.

The new device helps organs travel longer and farther.

The Heart-in-a-Box trial has allowed that time window to more than double. The Heart-in-a-Box was used three weeks ago, and four other patients have enrolled in the trial since.

The hope IU Health has is that this device will be used to move other organs in the future.

