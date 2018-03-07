Home Indiana IU Great Kent Benson Inspires CCNIT Players in Oakland City March 7th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports

The Christian College National Invitational Tournament gives teams who do not make the NCAA Tournaments a chance to play postseason basketball and enjoy southwestern Indiana hospitality.

Oakland City entered another year as the host of the event and chose a pre-tournament banquet speaker who knows a thing or two about the game of basketball.

Former Indiana University center Kent Benson was part of the last NCAA Division I team to complete an undefeated season with a championship.

He finished with 1,740 points and 1,031 rebounds at IU, with the latter still in the top five of the all-time list.

Benson followed up his record-breaking career with the Hoosiers by being drafted first-overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1977 NBA Draft.

Now, Benson shares his message of being the best you can be off the court to compliment strong play on the court.

