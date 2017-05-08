Home Indiana Evansville IU Football Commit David Felton Will be First Family Member to Attend College May 8th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Harrison, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Harrison senior David Felton will be the first member of his family to go to college.

He’s not just going to college. Felton is going to play football at Indiana University as a preferred walk-on.

The quarterback and wide receiver will be able to walk on because of a decision he made in seventh grade to become a 21st century scholar, which grants students up to four years of undergraduate tuition to any public college in the state.

In addition to qualifying financially, 21st century scholars must maintain at least a 2.5 GPA, not use drugs or alcohol, and have a clean criminal record.

Felton exceeds those guidelines with a 3.3 GPA before beaming to Bloomington this summer.

