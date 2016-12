Home Indiana IU to Face Utah in Foster Farms Bowl on FOX44 December 26th, 2016 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

Listen up Hoosier fans! Indiana University is taking on Utah this Wednesday, December 28th on FOX44.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 PM Central Time for the Foster Farms Bowl.

You can catch all the action only on FOX44.

