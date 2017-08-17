Home Indiana IU Diabetes Study Shows Magnesium Can Reduce Blood Pressure August 17th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

A new study from Indiana University shows people with type 2 diabetes can lower their blood pressure with magnesium supplements. Researchers looked at 11 random trials and the effects of the supplements on more than 500 people.

They found people taking those supplements cut their systolic blood pressure almost in half after taking them for an average of about three months. The team says up to 80 percent of type 2 diabetic patients have high blood pressure, putting them at a much grater risk for heart disease.

Magnesium can be found in various foods like green leafy vegetables, almonds, beans and cereals. Also, supplements are available over the counter at local drug stores.

Comments

comments