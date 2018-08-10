Home Indiana Evansville IU Broad of Trustees Announce Record Breaking Donations August 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Indiana University Board of Trustees are in Evansville for the annual organizational meeting. This year’s meeting was held in coordination with the opening of the Stone Family Center for Health Sciences.

During Friday’s meeting trustees, IU President Micahel McRobbie announced it had another year of record funding reaching nearly $1 billion in donations. Private donations passed $347 million.

McRobbie said the money proves IU is a powerhouse in research.

It’s the first time the board has met in the River City and the trustees plan to add Evansville to their annual meeting locations.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke spoke to the trustees about the developments across the city.

