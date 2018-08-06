Home Indiana Evansville IU Board of Trustees to Hold Meeting in Evansville August 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Indiana University Board of Trustees will be meeting at the DoubleTree Hotel on August 9th and 10th for their annual organizational meeting.

The meeting will take place in coordination with the August 9th dedication of the Stone Family Center for Health Sciences in downtown Evansville.

Approval of the board is requested for the naming of the new Multi Institutional Academic Health Science and Research Center. This is a collaboration of the University of Evansville, the University of Southern Indiana, and Indiana University School of Medicine.

All public sessions will take place in the ballroom of the DoubleTree Hotel, located at 601 Walnut Street, Evansville, Indiana.

Click here to view the full agenda as well as which meetings will be open to the public.

