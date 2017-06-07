Home Indiana IU Board of Trustees Approves Tuition Increase June 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana University Board of Trustees approved tuition and fee increases for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years. At IU Bloomington and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, undergraduate tuition and fee rates will increase 1.4%.

This increase is equivalent to $145.46 at IU Bloomington and $128.66 at IUPUI for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Tuition and fee increases for resident and nonresident undergrad students at IU’s five regional campuses (IU East, IU Kokomo, IU Northwest, IU South Bend and IU Southeast) will increase 1.9%, which is equivalent to $134.36 for the 2017-2018 school year.

Nonresident undergraduate tuition at IU Bloomington will increase 1.75%.

IU President Michael McRobbie recommended the tuition increases. This is the first tuition increase since 2015.

Tuition increases will help fund student success programming: student academic success, student financial success, and health and well-being of students.

