Home Indiana IU Awarded Grant to Address Sexual Violence on Campus August 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana University will be receiving a grant to address sexual violence on campus. The money comes from the U.S. Justice Department’s Office on Violence Against Women.

The money is to help campuses respond to crimes of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking.

Recipients of the grants will work collaboratively with local law enforcement, prosecutors, campus athletic, programs, Greek life organizations, and off-campus victim services, as each plays a role in making campuses safer.

More than $18 million is being dispersed to universities throughout the U.S.

Recipients of awards under OVW’s campus grant program are:

South Arkansas Community College (Arkansas)

California State University Bakersfield (California)

Humboldt State University Sponsored Programs Foundation (California)

Regents of the University of California, Santa Barbara (California)

Shasta-Tehama-Trinity Joint Community College District (California)

Southwestern Community College District (California)

Albertus Magnus College (Connecticut)

Asnuntuck Community College (Connecticut)

Fairfield University (Connecticut)

District Board of Trustees of Pensacola State College (Florida)

Florida State University (Florida)

Miami Dade College (Florida)

Spelman College (Georgia)

Dominican University (Illinois)

Northeastern Illinois University (Illinois)

Northern Illinois University (Illinois)

Trustees of Indiana University (Indiana)

Indian Hills Community College (Iowa)

Northern Kentucky University (Kentucky)

St. Joseph’s College (Maine)

University of Maine at Augusta (Maine)

Anne Arundel Community College (Maryland)

Harford Community College (Maryland)

University of Maryland Eastern Shore (Maryland)

Bentley University (Massachusetts)

Kalamazoo College (Michigan)

Mississippi Valley State University (Mississippi)

Avila University (Missouri)

Community College District of Jefferson County (Missouri)

Salish Kootenai College (Montana)

College of Saint Mary (Nebraska)

Board of Regents, University of Nevada, Reno (Nevada)

Caldwell University, Incorporated (New Jersey)

Centenary University (New Jersey)

Passaic County Community College (New Jersey)

William Paterson University (New Jersey)

University of New Mexico (New Mexico)

Medaille College (New York)

Molloy College (New York)

Paul Smith’s College of Arts & Sciences (New York)

St. Bonaventure University (New York)

St. John’s University, New York (New York)

Trocaire College (New York)

Lourdes University (Ohio)

Miami University (Ohio)

Tiffin University (Ohio)

University of Akron (Ohio)

Lewis & Clark College (Oregon)

Arcadia University (Pennsylvania)

Juniata College (Pennsylvania)

Wilson College (Pennsylvania)

Augustana College (South Dakota)

Dakota Wesleyan University (South Dakota)

University of Texas at El Paso (Texas)

University of Lynchburg (Virginia)

Bellevue College (Washington)

Edmonds Community College (Washington)

Comments

comments