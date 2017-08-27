ITV Asking for Donations for New Van

It Takes a Village Animal Shelter is asking for help as they try to raise money to buy a new van to transport their animals.

The current mini-van ITV uses is about 13 years old, has high mileage, and is not dependable.

The shelter has to rely on transportation to get the dogs to vet appointments, pick up rescue dogs from regional shelters, and bring dogs to adoption events in the community.

Staff say everytime they get into the van they pray the van will actually make it to the destination.

To donate to ITV van fund click here.

