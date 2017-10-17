It’s the Magic of the Month!
It’s always a mysterious time when balloon guy/magician Daniel Herron comes into the studio! He keeps us guessing with his tricks! If you want to meet Daniel in person and check out his amazing tricks and balloon twisting live, here’s a list of his next appearances!
Upcoming events:
Oct.22 – Sunday – Henshaw Fall Festival – Morganfield, KY @ Henshaw Church from 2-4pm
Oct. 23 – Monday – Kid’s Night – Chick-fil-a Evansville, 5-7pm
Oct. 28 – Saturday – Fall Festival – Basket, KY @ Advance Baptist Church from 11:30-1:30 pm