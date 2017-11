From balloon twisting to magic! Balloon guy, Daniel Herron performs a Thanksgiving themed trick, to give us a preview of his upcoming appearances. As you can see…..I was completely baffled!

You can check out Daniel in the community at these locations:

November 19: 2-4 pm in Providence, KY at the Rosenwald Center, 10th Annual Community Dinner.

November 27: Kids Night at Chick-fil-a from 5-7 pm! Free Balloons

Jackie Brown Jackie Brown joined WEVV from KXLY in Spokane, Washington where she was a meteorologist and radio personality. Jackie played basketball at Coppin State University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English and Broadcast Production. Jackie is currently enrolled at Mississippi State University where she is earning her Broadcast Meteorology Seal. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments