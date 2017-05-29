It’s My 44-versary!

And I’m giving YOU the gifts!

It’s been an epic year of #ShopLocal, #TasteTuesday, and Backstage With celebrities!

But this time, my YouTube partner in crime, Drew Beasley is telling you the story:

I’ve spent the last year watching Gretchin run all over the city and Tri-State to seek out the most interesting stories about everything entertainment and local.

This isn’t about Gretchin, though.

This is about the stories.

Over the last year, local artists, musicians, and entrepreneurs have been brought into the spotlight for the first time!

We dove into the delicious world of Evansville local dining and pulled out the hidden gems to share with you.

We even flew around the Tri-State to give you the best farm-to-table experience there is.

Occasionally we had to get our hands dirty.

But it was always worth it.

And sometimes, we got to do cool stuff like interview Saving Abel, hang out with a Trailer Park Boy, and we can’t forget the guitarist from Journey!

Looking back it’s crazy to think we did all of this, and so much more, in only a year.

When it comes to The Best Day Ever Eansville working with Fox44, it’s been The Best Year Ever.



Press play on the video, and watch to the end to see what you can win just by SHARING!

(And comment, so I know you did.)

THANK YOU for allowing me to tell these stories.

XOXOXO,

Gretchin

