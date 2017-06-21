Home Indiana Evansville Some ISTEP Test Scores Invalid at Warrick County School June 21st, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

ISTEP math scores for a Warrick County class are thrown out. An administrator of the 2017 ISTEP test at Tennyson Elementary allowed 4th grade students to use calculators on a math portion of the test, where calculators were restricted.

Warrick County superintendent Brad Schneider says, they reported the error after the teacher realized the mistake. He says they reported the error because integrity is important to them, and it was an honest mistake that was made on what he calls a stressful test.

“There are a lot of rules, there’s a lot of guidelines, a lot of directions that tend to change from section to section.” said Schneider. “So it’s just a stressful time for everyone involved and again that’s not an excuse, we made an error.”

For parents of 4th graders at Tennyson Elementary when they log into view their scores they will see a ‘UND’ in the math portion for undetermined. As far as how this error will impact the school is still unknown.



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments