ISTEP Test Results Coming Friday

The Indiana Department of Education is seeking damages from a testing vendor for delays in the state’s primary standardized test results.

Results for the ISTEP test were supposed to be released to the public this week. But the company, Pearson, reached out to the department last week about scoring concerns on a number of the tests.

The company’s contract with the state allows for $50,000 to $150,000 for every day the results aren’t delivered.

Schools are set to receive their results Friday.

Although it is unknown when the scores will be released to the public.

